Mahila Darbar bid to help women, don’t see it negatively: Tamilisai

Raj Bhavan on Monday clarified that Mahila Darbar was being conducted with pure intention to help out the women in distress, and it was unfair to put it negatively.

Published: 02nd August 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raj Bhavan on Monday clarified that Mahila Darbar was being conducted with pure intention to help out the women in distress, and it was unfair to put it negatively. It said it was closely following up on all the petitions received in Mahila Darbar with redressal authorities to resolve the grievances.

So far, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has conducted two sessions of Mahila Darbar on June 10 and July 18 to make the Raj Bhavan a link between women and the government for resolving their issues.

Raj Bhavan clarified that during the first session, 193 petitions were received. The women officers patiently heard each petitioner; later, the Governor interacted with them. Most petitions were on financial, health, social, familial, and property issues.

“The petitions have been forwarded to the concerned redressal authorities in the government,” it said. In all, 42 petitioners tangled in legal issues were called to attend the second session. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women, noted all those cases and assured positive action from the commission. Raj Bhavan rendered that the Mahila Durbar was conducted to give moral support to women and to resolve their issues.

