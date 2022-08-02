Home States Telangana

Meanwhile, in Telangana HC...

The Telangana High Court disposed of a batch of petitions on Monday filed by people who lost their land in Nalgonda and Siddipet districts.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HC disposes of pleas against land acquisition for KLIS
The Telangana High Court disposed of a batch of petitions on Monday filed by people who lost their land in Nalgonda and Siddipet districts. They had raised objections to the State government’s land acquisition notifications for the approach canals and other distributory channels under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Many farmers protested to the High Court about the delay in the issuance of the compensation award for the properties. Five farmers from Veliminedu village, Chityal mandal in Nalgonda district informed the court that although the notification for the acquisition of the land was issued in 2017, the authorities attempted to seize lands by announcing the award of an earlier notification. 

TS govt issues copy of GO on Model School principals
The Telangana government issued the proceedings regarding relieving the principals of the Model Schools in the State from the duties of overall in-charge of the Girls Hostels attached to the Model schools after the intervention of the High Court which summoned the Commissioner of the State Education Department, Sridevasena, to appear before it for not complying with the court orders. Following the court’s orders, the government submitted the proceedings before the High Court on Monday. The State government was only required by the HC’s January 2019 judgement that it should name the wardens who would oversee the hostels affiliated to the model schools.

