No fee hike in engineering colleges

Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has decided not to increase the fees of engineering colleges for this academic year.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:27 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has decided not to increase the fees of engineering colleges for this academic year. According to sources, as most of the students have financially suffered due Covid-19 pandemic, the committee has decided to stick to the old fee structure. 

On July 20, the TAFRC fixed the fees for 175 engineering colleges, the minimum fee being Rs 45,000 and a maximum of Rs 1.73 lakh per annum. However, it postponed the implementation of the new structure to next year.

