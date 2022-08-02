Price rise hit poor the most: Nama Nageswara Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS Lok Sabha Floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday said that the poor were becoming the poorest due to the price rise.

He was speaking during the discussion on price rise and inflation in Lok Sabha. He questioned the Centre over the high price rise of domestic gas cylinders and essential commodities. He demanded steps to rein in prices.

Slamming the Centre for not purchasing paddy from Telangana, Nageswara Rao said that the production of food grains has increased in Telangana, while the same has decreased globallyby 0.5 per cent.

Stating that Telangana State is in a good position in managing the finances as per the regulations of RBI, Rao said that the State government has incurred the loan amounts on drinking water, power plants, and irrigation projects for the benefit of farmers.

