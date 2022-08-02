Push Centre to accord national status to Palamuru project, Harish dares BJP

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Challenging the Telangana BJP, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday that if the party had the courage and was loyal to the State, instead of focusing on the Nalgonda by-election, they should bring a national project for the State and push the Centre to accord national status to the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Upliftment Scheme.

He was speaking to the media after inaugurating a rake point at Medak railway station along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. Harish’s remarks came in response to the ongoing discussion on the BJP favouring by-election with the resignation of Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy in the Nalgonda district.

Continuing his attack, the Minister lambasted the BJP for cancelling the ITIR project previously sanctioned for Telangana. He said, “TRS MPs resigned in the past for Telangana statehood, for the self-respect of the people of Telangana.” He said BJP wanted the byelection only for political selfishness and power. “The BJP government at the Centre is destroying jobs by privatising the industries and cutting wages of labourers working under the employment guarantee scheme.

They are only offering the labourers `200 for working 9 am to 5 pm. This is a conspiracy to hamper the employment guarantee scheme,” he added. Harish also criticised the Centre for reducing the subsidy on LPG cylinders. The Minister said that the Centre was not creating hurdles for Bayyaram Steel Industry and the railway coach project in Warangal.

MEDAK: Challenging the Telangana BJP, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Monday that if the party had the courage and was loyal to the State, instead of focusing on the Nalgonda by-election, they should bring a national project for the State and push the Centre to accord national status to the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Upliftment Scheme. He was speaking to the media after inaugurating a rake point at Medak railway station along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. Harish’s remarks came in response to the ongoing discussion on the BJP favouring by-election with the resignation of Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy in the Nalgonda district. Continuing his attack, the Minister lambasted the BJP for cancelling the ITIR project previously sanctioned for Telangana. He said, “TRS MPs resigned in the past for Telangana statehood, for the self-respect of the people of Telangana.” He said BJP wanted the byelection only for political selfishness and power. “The BJP government at the Centre is destroying jobs by privatising the industries and cutting wages of labourers working under the employment guarantee scheme. They are only offering the labourers `200 for working 9 am to 5 pm. This is a conspiracy to hamper the employment guarantee scheme,” he added. Harish also criticised the Centre for reducing the subsidy on LPG cylinders. The Minister said that the Centre was not creating hurdles for Bayyaram Steel Industry and the railway coach project in Warangal.