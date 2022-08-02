Redeployed, over 5,000 VROs threaten stir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a decision that may affect governance at the grassroots level, the State government on Monday decided to redeploy over 5,000 Village Revenue Officers (VROs) in various other departments, except the Revenue department. Most of the VROs refused to take the orders, even threatening to take legal recourse against the decision.

The State government decided to abolish the VRO system on September 9, 2020. Twenty-two months after its decision, the government issued GO 121 to redeploy them in other departments as junior assistants and the process was started on Monday.

“The allotment to departments shall be done by way of drawal of lots in a transparent manner in the presence of senior officers, duly videographing the entire process,” a circular issued by the Finance Department said.

However, most of the VROs refused to take the orders from district Collectors, as they would forego their seniority in promotions in other departments. The VROs said that the government orders were against the subordinate service rules. Though, the State government abolished the VRO system 22 months ago, till now the VROs are being used for the same old duties at the village level.

But the VROs have not been attending duty since the last five days. “VROs have 54 types of works to do in villages. After the abolishment of the VRO system, we are carrying out 53 duties, except for revenue duties. If the government allots us to other departments, administration will collapse in villages,” said VROs Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader G Sateesh.

Kalyana Lakshmi, caste certificates will be hit

Implementation of welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and issuance of caste certificates are among various other duties of the VROs. “As we are on strike, no one is there to verify the applications received for caste certificates. The Tahsildars rejected 90 per cent of the applications in the last five days,” Sateesh said.

Telangana Tahsildars Association founder V Lachi Reddy alleged that the State government was diluting the Revenue Department and proceeding with the ultimate aim of winding up the department. Currently, Tahsildars or Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) have no powers, he said. He alleged that the State government had decided to redeploy the VROs, without issuing guidelines and without holding any discussions with the VROs.

YSR created VRO system in 2009

The then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao scrapped the Patel and Patwari system and initiated major reforms in the Revenue Department. Later, the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government created the VRO system in 2009. At present, 5,485 VROs work in various districts.



