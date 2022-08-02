Home States Telangana

Telangana HC grants bail to 16 accused in violence over Agnipath scheme

The Telangana High Court  on Monday granted conditional bail to 16 persons who were accused in the Agnipath rioting cases.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

The 'Agnipath' protests

The 'Agnipath' protests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to 16 persons who were accused in the Agnipath rioting cases. Each of them have been asked to execute Rs.20,000 personal bond and provide two sureties for the satisfaction of the competent magistrate. All the accused people must appear before the concerned police station once a week for six weeks.

Those granted bail were: Katravath Sunil Kumar, Chigurla Rahul, Raja Surender Kumar Suri, Delavath Praveen, Jappula Shiva Kumar, Katke Vishnu, Anil Kumar, Ch. Bhoomesh, Namdev,  G Kanakappa, Bomarasipeta Mahender, Ade Balaji, M. Ranjith, Pasuniru Shiva Sunder Reddy,  Suranar Tukkaram and Rachakonda Raju.

The petitioners were applicants for Army jobs, and according to the petitioner’s attorney Tera Rajanikanth Reddy, neither they nor any of the other petitioners had any criminal record.  Knowing about the recruitment rally the petitioners travelled to a location close to Secunderabad, but they did not take part in the rally and also in the arson. The attorney further informed the court that, despite no specific allegations of wrongdoing against the petitioners, the prosecution claimed that over 2,000 members staged a dharna outside the railway station in protest of the Agnipath Scheme.

The police said they detained the students in connection with the aforementioned crime which was not true and that it cannot be suggested they would sway the witnesses or tamper with the evidence. The counsel went on to say that because of the petitioners’ unlawful detention, their families, who all come from working-class farming homes, are going through mental anguish.

No specific allegations: Attorney
The attorney informed the court that, despite no specific allegations of wrongdoing against the petitioners, the prosecution claimed that over 2,000 members staged a dharna outside the railway station in protest of the Agnipath Scheme

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnipath scheme Telangana High Court
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp