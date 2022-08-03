Big shock to TRS: Errabelli’s brother to quit pink party

u mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a development that could create tremors in the ruling TRS, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s brother Pradeep Rao has announced his decision to quit the pink party.Pradeep Rao, a senior leader in the Warangal East Assembly constituency, has been maintaining a low profile for more than three years, as he feels that he has been sidelined by the party’s leadership. Though there are rumours that he is planning to join BJP, Pradeeep Rao refused to confirm the news.

Speaking to Express, he said: “I have decided to quit TRS. But I have not taken any decision on joining BJP or any other party for that matter. However, I am clear about one think, I want to continue serving people as a politician and also as the Chairman of Warangal District Co-operative Bank. I will announce my future plans only after a meeting with my supporters.”

Explaining why he has decided to quit TRS, he said: “Like many activists who took part in Telangana movement, I too wanted to serve people as a legislator. But the party ignored me completely after the formation of Telangana.”

It may be mentioned here that in 2009, Pradeep Rao unsuccessfully contested from Warangal East constituency on a Praja Rajyam Party ticket. After the formation of Telangana, he expected a TRS ticket in the next two polls, but the party favoured Konda Surekha and Nannapuneni Narender in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

