Home States Telangana

Big shock to TRS: Errabelli’s brother to quit pink party

It may be mentioned here that in 2009, Pradeep Rao unsuccessfully contested from Warangal East constituency on a Praja Rajyam Party ticket.

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By u mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a development that could create tremors in the ruling TRS, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao’s brother Pradeep Rao has announced his decision to quit the pink party.Pradeep Rao, a senior leader in the Warangal East Assembly constituency, has been maintaining a low profile for more than three years, as he feels that he has been sidelined by the party’s leadership. Though there are rumours that he is planning to join BJP, Pradeeep Rao refused to confirm the news.

Speaking to Express, he said: “I have decided to quit TRS. But I have not taken any decision on joining BJP or any other party for that matter. However, I am clear about one think, I want to continue serving people as a politician and also as the Chairman of Warangal District Co-operative Bank. I will announce my future plans only after a meeting with my supporters.”

Explaining why he has decided to quit TRS, he said: “Like many activists who took part in Telangana movement, I too wanted to serve people as a legislator. But the party ignored me completely after the formation of Telangana.”

It may be mentioned here that in 2009, Pradeep Rao unsuccessfully contested from Warangal East constituency on a Praja Rajyam Party ticket. After the formation of Telangana, he expected a TRS ticket in the next two polls, but the party favoured Konda Surekha and Nannapuneni Narender in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Errabelli Dayakar Rao TRS Telangana elections Telangana assembly polls
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp