BJP protests suspension of services at Vijayawada temple

Kumkum pooja, Anna pooja and Sparsha Darshan of Lord Shiva are being suspended frequently as well, which is against the Agama Shastra, BJP leaders alleged.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The decision to suspend Arjitha Sevas on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy in Vemulawada apart from the halting of sanctum santorum darshan has attracted controversy.

Recently, BJP leaders along with locals submitted a representation asking temple authorities to stop the dargah darshan to ensure that the devotees don’t have to face any hassles. Additionally, BJP town president and Vemulawada Municipality councillor R Santhosh Babu alleged that the designated point for ‘Ganda Deepam’ was shifted from the south-eastern side of the temple to the back side, which he said was against the Agama Shastra.

Kumkum pooja, Anna pooja and Sparsha Darshan of Lord Shiva are being suspended frequently as well, which is against the Agama Shastra, BJP leaders alleged.However, the temple authorities are yet to furnish a response, said Santosh Babu. As the dargah is situated close to the Kodemokkulu point, devotees have to deal with overcrowding while they offer Kode Mokkulu Arjitha Sevas, leaders of the saffron party said.

