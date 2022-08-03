Conspiracy to assassinate Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy foiled

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A conspiracy to assassinate Armoor TRS MLA Jeevan Reddy was foiled by his alert security personnel with the arrest of the husband of a suspended sarpanch by the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday.According to police, the security personnel spotted Prasad Goud, husband of Lavanya, who had been suspended as sarpanch of Kalleda village in Armoor, lurking near the MLA’s residence at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The security personnel alerted the Banjara Hills police who swooped down on the spot and nabbed Prasad. Upon frisking him, the police found that he was carrying a pistol and a knife on his person.Police believe that Prasad blames the MLA for the suspension of his wife and wanted to eliminate Jeevan Reddy to avenge her “humiliation”.

According to Makloor police of Nizamabad, Prasad and his wife already face four cases — two serious and four petty cases, including by a woman who alleged them of beating up her husband and damaging his bike. In the complaint, the woman accused Prasad and Lavanya of also beating up her mother-in-law in November 2021.

In another incident, Prasad is accused of attacking the MPO of Kalleda village in full public view in April this year, allegedly after the officer informed his seniors of Lavanya’s misappropriating Rs 11 lakh of panchayat funds.It was this complaint that led to her suspension. Since the MLA was the one to approve her suspension, Prasad bore a grudge against him, said the police.

Misappropriation of panchayat funds

Prasad is accused of attacking the MPO of Kalleda village in full public view in April this year, allegedly after the officer informed his seniors of Lavanya's misappropriating Rs 11 lakh of panchayat funds

