Fifth bypoll looms on horizon for Munugode

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy deciding to submit his resignation to the Assembly Speaker in the next few days, the State, in all probability, will face its fifth bypoll in the present term of the House. According to Section 151(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the byelection has to be conducted within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy.

The first bypoll was conducted in Huzurnagar Assembly in October 2019, due to the resignation of N Uttam Kumar Reddy after he was elected from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy won the Huzurnagar bypoll. After sitting MLA S Ramalinga Reddy’s sudden demise, bypoll was held for Dubbaka Assembly in November 2020 and the BJP wrested the seat from the TRS.

In May 2021, bypoll for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment was conducted after the demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah. Narasimhaiah’s son Bhagat won on the TRS ticket. A few months later, voting for the Huzurabad seat took place in November 2021 after the resignation of the then minister E Rajender from the House. The TRS lost the seat it held and Rajender continued as an MLA on the BJP ticket.

TRS retained Nagarjunasagar and wrested Huzurnagar's seat from Congress, but lost Dubbaka and Huzurabad to BJP. With this, all eyes are now on Munugode. Whether Rajagopal Reddy, who is likely to contest on a BJP seat, would help the saffron party expand in Nalgonda district -- a bastion of the Congress and earlier of the Left parties?

A senior leader of TRS from Nalgonda recalled that Eatala Rajender had banked on the sympathy wave, as he was ousted from the Cabinet and faced cases. However, the situation in Munugode is different from Huzurabad. Rajagopal Reddy resigned on his own without any reason and this may deprive him of any sympathy of the voters like Rajender, the TRS leader reasoned.

According to sources, the TRS is prepared for a bypoll to take revenge against the BJP for the losses in Dubbaka and Huzurabad. In the last Assembly election, the TRS lost Munugode to Congress by less than 23,000 votes. With Rajagopal set to fight on a BJP ticket, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has decided to convene a meeting in the segment to discuss the probable candidates. There are around 50,000 Yadavas and Gouds in the segment.

Blast from the past

Huzurnagar: TRS wrested the seat from Congress

Nagarjunasagar: TRS retained its seat

Dubbaka: TRS lost its seat to BJP

Huzurabad: TRS lost its seat to BJP

Munugode: Who will have the last laugh?

PROBABLE CANDIDATES

TRS: Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Gutha Sukhender Reddy’s son Amith Reddy, Karne Prabhakar, K Prabhakar Reddy, Bhongir MP Boora Narasiah Goud.

BJP: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

Congress: Kailash Netha, Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.

HYDERABAD: With Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy deciding to submit his resignation to the Assembly Speaker in the next few days, the State, in all probability, will face its fifth bypoll in the present term of the House. According to Section 151(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the byelection has to be conducted within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy. The first bypoll was conducted in Huzurnagar Assembly in October 2019, due to the resignation of N Uttam Kumar Reddy after he was elected from the Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat. TRS candidate S Saidi Reddy won the Huzurnagar bypoll. After sitting MLA S Ramalinga Reddy’s sudden demise, bypoll was held for Dubbaka Assembly in November 2020 and the BJP wrested the seat from the TRS. In May 2021, bypoll for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly segment was conducted after the demise of sitting MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah. Narasimhaiah’s son Bhagat won on the TRS ticket. A few months later, voting for the Huzurabad seat took place in November 2021 after the resignation of the then minister E Rajender from the House. The TRS lost the seat it held and Rajender continued as an MLA on the BJP ticket. TRS retained Nagarjunasagar and wrested Huzurnagar's seat from Congress, but lost Dubbaka and Huzurabad to BJP. With this, all eyes are now on Munugode. Whether Rajagopal Reddy, who is likely to contest on a BJP seat, would help the saffron party expand in Nalgonda district -- a bastion of the Congress and earlier of the Left parties? A senior leader of TRS from Nalgonda recalled that Eatala Rajender had banked on the sympathy wave, as he was ousted from the Cabinet and faced cases. However, the situation in Munugode is different from Huzurabad. Rajagopal Reddy resigned on his own without any reason and this may deprive him of any sympathy of the voters like Rajender, the TRS leader reasoned. According to sources, the TRS is prepared for a bypoll to take revenge against the BJP for the losses in Dubbaka and Huzurabad. In the last Assembly election, the TRS lost Munugode to Congress by less than 23,000 votes. With Rajagopal set to fight on a BJP ticket, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy has decided to convene a meeting in the segment to discuss the probable candidates. There are around 50,000 Yadavas and Gouds in the segment. Blast from the past Huzurnagar: TRS wrested the seat from Congress Nagarjunasagar: TRS retained its seat Dubbaka: TRS lost its seat to BJP Huzurabad: TRS lost its seat to BJP Munugode: Who will have the last laugh? PROBABLE CANDIDATES TRS: Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Gutha Sukhender Reddy’s son Amith Reddy, Karne Prabhakar, K Prabhakar Reddy, Bhongir MP Boora Narasiah Goud. BJP: Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. Congress: Kailash Netha, Palvai Sravanthi Reddy.