Police still struggling to find clues about who killed Malla Reddy

MULUGU: A day after the murder of the advocate and mining businessman M Malla Reddy, police do not have any clues about the identity of those who were responsible for the brutal crime near Padikunta in the district on Monday.

Malla Reddy’s driver, J Saragam, told the police that five persons who were following their car in another car hit their vehicle from the rear on Monday. After the impact, he stopped their car, got out, and asked the occupants of the second car why they had hit their car. They told him that they were in a drunken state and that they hit their vehicle accidentally. Later Saragam got into the car and after driving for about half a kilometre, the same car hit them once again.

Annoyed, Saragam then got out of his car and stopped the other car that was pursuing them. He demanded to know what the idea was. The occupants, five of them, got out and came to their car, opened the door, and pulled Malla Reddy out. They dragged him into forest area near Padikunta and stabbed him indiscriminately.

Saragam, who was frozen into immobility, stayed in his car hoping that Malla Reddy would return. But to his shock, he saw the five persons emerging from the woods with bloodstains all over their clothes. He understood that they had attacked Malla Reddy and ran to help his boss. But it was too late as he found him in a pool of blood. He immediately called the Mulugu police.

According to sources, Malla Reddy had land disputes with several people in Mallampally area. Recently, Mulugu court had asked him and the others with whom he had dispute not to take up any works in the disputed parcels of land in Mallampally. For the last six months, Malla Reddy has been regularly visiting the Mulugu District Court in connection with the land dispute. He has earned quite a few enemies due to the land disputes in Mulugu and Padikuta besides Mallampally.

Mulugu Assistant Superintendent Of Police (ASP) Sudhir R Kekan said that Malla Reddy’s driver Saragam was a key witness in the case. He said the police are trying to figure out who the assailants were. He said that six teams have been deployed and hoped that very soon the police would have a break-through.

Bar Associations protest

Meanwhile, Mulugu Bar Association president V Chandraiya demanded that the government bring in legislation for the protection of the advocates. As a mark of protest against the murder, advocates boycotted their duties and, wearing black badges, they went to the Government Area Hospital in Mulugu to comfort Malla Reddy’s family members.

Warangal, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad district Bar Associations also boycotted duties and protested against the brutal killing. Speaking to media persons, an Advocate from Hanamkonda K Mahender demanded that gun licenses should be issued to advocates for self-protection. He stated that in the recent past, a High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vamana Rao and PV Nagamani was brutally killed on a road near Manthani in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. Malla Reddy was killed in a similar fashion, he said.

