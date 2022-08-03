Rajagopal is a traitor: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Soon after Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the Congress and from the Assembly, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy came down on him like a tonne of bricks, reminding him that the party has given him and his family ample opportunities to elevate as a “brand”.

Refuting claims that Rajagopal’s was against him being appointed the TPCC chief, Revanth said that the Munugode MLA was a good friend and had in fact played a crucial role in his appointment to the coveted post. “Rajagopal Reddy asked the party high command to give me TPCC chief post,” he told reporters in Delhi on Tuesday. Revanth alleged that Rajagopal will be joining BJP in pursuit of projects worth “thousands of crores” and purely for economic benefits.

Describing the MLA as a ‘traitor’, Revanth said that at a time when BJP-led Union government was harassing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rajagopal met BJP bigwig Amit Shah to strike deals, instead of hitting the roads to fight against Talking about the byelection which will be necessitated, the TPCC chief said that the Congress will hold an election committee on August 5 to discuss and decide on the candidate.

Exuding confidence in TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is the elder brother of Rajagopal, Revanth said that the former has made it clear to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and TPCC leaders that he would not leave the party.

HYDERABAD: Soon after Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the Congress and from the Assembly, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy came down on him like a tonne of bricks, reminding him that the party has given him and his family ample opportunities to elevate as a “brand”. Refuting claims that Rajagopal’s was against him being appointed the TPCC chief, Revanth said that the Munugode MLA was a good friend and had in fact played a crucial role in his appointment to the coveted post. “Rajagopal Reddy asked the party high command to give me TPCC chief post,” he told reporters in Delhi on Tuesday. Revanth alleged that Rajagopal will be joining BJP in pursuit of projects worth “thousands of crores” and purely for economic benefits. Describing the MLA as a ‘traitor’, Revanth said that at a time when BJP-led Union government was harassing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rajagopal met BJP bigwig Amit Shah to strike deals, instead of hitting the roads to fight against Talking about the byelection which will be necessitated, the TPCC chief said that the Congress will hold an election committee on August 5 to discuss and decide on the candidate. Exuding confidence in TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who is the elder brother of Rajagopal, Revanth said that the former has made it clear to AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and TPCC leaders that he would not leave the party.