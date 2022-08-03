Home States Telangana

Telangana Tourism dept to present awards on World Tourism Day

Applications for the registration are available at the Office of Commissioner of Tourism, Hyderabad or can be downloaded online from the official website.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrating the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27, the Department of Tourism of Telangana has decided to present awards in various categories to promote tourism in the State. The theme for the year is “Rethinking Tourism”.

The State Tourism Awards are given to all the segments of the travel industry which are recognised either by the Central or State government, who have made outstanding contributions to the growth and glory of the State’s tourism sector.

The awards are to be presented in 11 different categories including  filming, writing, hospitality, management and other related fields. The applications along with proposals are to be submitted on or before August 30. Applications for the registration are available at the Office of Commissioner of Tourism, Hyderabad or can be downloaded online from the official website.

