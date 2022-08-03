Home States Telangana

Vomiting Kallakal residents rush to hospitals

Hundreds from KCR’s constituency suffer from diarrhoea; authorities suspect contaminated water to be the reason

Published: 03rd August 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao interacts with a patient undergoing treatment at a medical camp in Kallakal of Manoharabad mandal on Tuesday

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A number of cases of people being hospitalised for food poisoning and diarrhoea, allegedly due to water contamination, are being reported from Kallakal village of Manoharabad mandal under Gajwel Assembly segment, which is represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

After two residents were admitted to the hospital in the past three days, more than 200 persons arrived at the hospital and are undergoing tests. With tens of people arriving at the hospital on Monday night, there is high anxiety regarding the situation among residents. While a majority of the sick residents are undergoing treatment at the Toopran government hospital, some are being treated at a private hospital in the area while others have gone to Medchal.

Learning about the incident, Health Minister T Harish Rao ordered officials to set up a medical camp in Kallakal village and keep ambulances ready. This apart, Forest Development Corporation chairman V Pratap Reddy and medical officers visited the village and interacted with residents.Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday visited the village on the instructions of the Health Minister. Food inspectors have been directed to inspect the water quality at six treatment plants in Kallakal, he said.

On Sunday, a man was admitted to the hospital with vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms. After he returned home after treatment, his wife fell ill and passed away in Kallakal. Another resident also passed away after exhibiting similar symptoms.Dr Srinivasa Rao said an investigation to ascertain the cause of their death is being conducted. However, he suspects seasonal diseases to be the reason behind their deaths.

While urging people to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, he asked people to visit the camp in the village for seeking medical attention. He added that health workers have been deployed to conduct tests in the 1,500 households of the village. Local doctors said that most of the people were hospitalised as they were suffering from viral fever or similar illnesses. However, they noted that 36 people were hospitalised due to vomiting and diarrhoea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp