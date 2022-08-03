Vomiting Kallakal residents rush to hospitals

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A number of cases of people being hospitalised for food poisoning and diarrhoea, allegedly due to water contamination, are being reported from Kallakal village of Manoharabad mandal under Gajwel Assembly segment, which is represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

After two residents were admitted to the hospital in the past three days, more than 200 persons arrived at the hospital and are undergoing tests. With tens of people arriving at the hospital on Monday night, there is high anxiety regarding the situation among residents. While a majority of the sick residents are undergoing treatment at the Toopran government hospital, some are being treated at a private hospital in the area while others have gone to Medchal.

Learning about the incident, Health Minister T Harish Rao ordered officials to set up a medical camp in Kallakal village and keep ambulances ready. This apart, Forest Development Corporation chairman V Pratap Reddy and medical officers visited the village and interacted with residents.Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday visited the village on the instructions of the Health Minister. Food inspectors have been directed to inspect the water quality at six treatment plants in Kallakal, he said.

On Sunday, a man was admitted to the hospital with vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms. After he returned home after treatment, his wife fell ill and passed away in Kallakal. Another resident also passed away after exhibiting similar symptoms.Dr Srinivasa Rao said an investigation to ascertain the cause of their death is being conducted. However, he suspects seasonal diseases to be the reason behind their deaths.

While urging people to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, he asked people to visit the camp in the village for seeking medical attention. He added that health workers have been deployed to conduct tests in the 1,500 households of the village. Local doctors said that most of the people were hospitalised as they were suffering from viral fever or similar illnesses. However, they noted that 36 people were hospitalised due to vomiting and diarrhoea.

