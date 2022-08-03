Woman kills husband with paramour’s help

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A woman along with her lover killed her husband in Itukalpahad village of Sirpur (T) mandal in Kumurambheem Asifabad district. Though the incident took place on Sunday, it came to light on Tuesday.

The accused — Parvathi and Ramlal — and victim Devender had moved to the area from Madhya Pradesh and worked as daily wage labourers at a nursery. Police said Parvathi was having an affair with Ramlal but the victim caught them on Sunday.

An angry Devender was attacking Ramlal with a stick when Parvathi attacked the victim from the backside. Later, the accused killed him and buried the body on the outskirts of the village with help of one other person, who is yet to be identified.

However, Ramlal, while consuming liquor with his friends on Monday night, confessed to the crime to his friends, who alerted the cops. The police exhumed the body and conducted an autopsy.

