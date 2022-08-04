Home States Telangana

Bandi Sanjay takes up cause of Baswapur oustees

Baswapur reservoir is part of Package 16 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay interacts with children at Bhongir on Wednesday during the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday questioned why land oustees of Baswapur reservoir being constructed in Bhongir mandal were not being paid the right compensation for their lands. He pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had stated that land rates in villages had increased to Rs 50 lakh per acre after the formation of Telangana.

On the second day of the third phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra held in Bhongir mandal, he held Raccha Banda at Baswapur village to interact with the farmers whose lands were acquired for the reservoir which has a storage capacity of 11.39 tmcft. Baswapur reservoir is part of Package 16 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Around a hundred farmers from BN Timmapur and two tribal hamlets represented their issues to Sanjay, informing him that though their lands were valued at `1 crore, the State government was not willing to pay even `15 lakh per acre.“We sacrificed our lands for the project so that 10 more villages could be benefited. But compensation hasn’t been paid to us till now. If we ask, revenue officials say that there are no pattas to prove that these are our lands,” said Tinnam Raju, Sarpanch of BN Timmapur.

KCR kin bought lands at low rates
Alleging that those close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family had purchased lands around Yadagirigutta at low rates, Sanjay said that instead of keeping the land oustees happy by compensating them well for their land sacrifice, the State government had left them in distress.

Several join BJP
Sanjay also inspected the construction of 2BHK houses left incomplete in Baswapur and toured Indiramma Colony and Bhongir town during the day. Hundreds of people from Aroor village of Valigonda mandal joined BJP in presence of Sanjay and industrialist CN Reddy at the Ambedkar Chowrastha in Bhongir town.

