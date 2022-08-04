Chikoti Praveen grilled for third day, lodges complaint on fake social media accounts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The complex web of casino-operator Chikoti Praveen’s financial transactions is only getting more complicated by the day. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths reportedly grilled him for the third day on Wednesday on the transactions related to sending money in huge amounts to some persons. At the end of the day, the ED didn’t release any official statement nor did any of the officials let out any clue as to whether the allegations that are surfacing in social media were true.

Before turning up at the ED’s office in the morning, Praveen lodged a complaint with the cyber crime wing of Hyderabad City Police stating that several social media accounts had been opened in his name and statements, attributed to him, were being flashed that he was a high-level operator having connections with VIPs including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and seer Chinna Jeeyar Swami.

In fact, Praveen had been expressing his displeasure over the campaign that was being carried out against him in social media, projecting him as a criminal when the truth was far from it. He said he was not a member of any political party nor does he have any political connections.

Praveen said: “There is no truth in the information being purveyed through social media about me. There are several fake social media accounts in my name. The aim of those who are creating these profiles is to malign his image and the political parties opposed to them.”

He said that he would send a complaint by speed post to the CID of AP to investigate those who had created his profiles and spread information that he has ties with AP Chief Minister.Cybercrime ACP KVM Prasad, said, “We have registered the complaint lodged by Praveen Chikoti under 66 (d) of IT Act and investigation is in progress.”

HYDERABAD: The complex web of casino-operator Chikoti Praveen’s financial transactions is only getting more complicated by the day. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths reportedly grilled him for the third day on Wednesday on the transactions related to sending money in huge amounts to some persons. At the end of the day, the ED didn’t release any official statement nor did any of the officials let out any clue as to whether the allegations that are surfacing in social media were true. Before turning up at the ED’s office in the morning, Praveen lodged a complaint with the cyber crime wing of Hyderabad City Police stating that several social media accounts had been opened in his name and statements, attributed to him, were being flashed that he was a high-level operator having connections with VIPs including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and seer Chinna Jeeyar Swami. In fact, Praveen had been expressing his displeasure over the campaign that was being carried out against him in social media, projecting him as a criminal when the truth was far from it. He said he was not a member of any political party nor does he have any political connections. Praveen said: “There is no truth in the information being purveyed through social media about me. There are several fake social media accounts in my name. The aim of those who are creating these profiles is to malign his image and the political parties opposed to them.” He said that he would send a complaint by speed post to the CID of AP to investigate those who had created his profiles and spread information that he has ties with AP Chief Minister.Cybercrime ACP KVM Prasad, said, “We have registered the complaint lodged by Praveen Chikoti under 66 (d) of IT Act and investigation is in progress.”