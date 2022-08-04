INTERVIEW | Everyone wants freedom, Modi does too: K Keshava Rao

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

In an interview with TNIE’s VV Balakrishna, Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavlu Committee chairman and TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao dismisses talk of rivalry with Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; lists the various programmes to be conducted for a fortnight to make this Independence Day a memorable one, while giving it a distinctive Telangana touch.

Richard Attenborough’s acclaimed film, Gandhi, will be shown in 562 cinemas across the State. “The average seating capacity of each theatre is 300. So, around 25 lakh students will watch the movie in theatres in 15 days,” Keshava Rao said.

He revealed that the committee had also recommended that the State government to release 75 prisoners from various jails, and make Warangal jail an open air jail. Besides, the Committee is also planning to rope in celebrities like AR Rahman, and KJ Yesudas. “We have plans to conduct a musical night with Rahman,” Keshava Rao said

What is the motive behind Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu?

Keshava Rao: Will there be a motive behind celebrating Independence Day? It is a great occasion. It is around 400 years of struggle of Indian people. It all started with the Mughals. After the Mughals, the East India Company came in. People exhibited bravery and sacrificed their lives and thanks to them, we secured our Independence. It is an epic story in itself.

The State government’s celebrations are being viewed as a counter to the Central government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Your response?

KK: Absolutely not. It is not a counter. I want Independence, Modi wants Independence, people want Independence. everyone wants Independence. So, we are paying homage and tributes to our freedom fighters. No question of countering. However, Telangana has its own history. Telangana did not achieve Independence in 1947. We got Independence in 1948. So, there could be specific issues relating to the State. We want to focus on them. There is no rivalry and it is not a counter. There is no rivalry among states or governments. In fact, every household in the State has to celebrate the 75th Independence day.

What specific incidents relating to Telangana do you want to highlight?

KK: Telangana witnessed the Vande Mataram movement, Arya Samaj, Andhra Maha Sabha and also the role of the Left. Several authors brought out books on Hyderabad’s freedom fight too in the past.

How are you going to celebrate the festival?

KK: We have 1.1 crore households in the State. The State government will distribute 1.2 crore national flags to the people free of cost. The aim is that national flag should fly high on every house on August 15.

What are the important events that will be covered during the fortnight?

KK: We will screen Gandhi movie in all the 562 theatres for 15 days. Some movies on Bhagat Singh and Netaji were made before 2002, for which the digital versions are not available for screening. If the digital versions are available, we will screen them too.

The entire state, including historical places, monuments and junctions like Charminar, Golconda, universities and others will be illuminated. Electronic display boards will be exhibited at all important places. Cultural programmes will be conducted on all these days at Ravindra Bharathi. As many as 75 artists will reenact 75 different important events of India’s struggle for independence. Besides, a book exhibition will be organised to introduce literature relating to freedom struggle to the children and youngsters.

Has your committee made any suggestions to the State government?

KK: We have requested the State to release 75 prisoners. Suggested to the government to present awards to teachers, doctors, musicians and others who excelled in their fields. Asara pensions will be given. Orphans will be provided some succour.

The State government decided to convene a special session of the Legislature on August 21. Apart from regular speeches by members, any specific programme for the session?

KK: It will be a joint session of the Legislative Assembly and the Council. The members will pay homage to national heroes. The House will adopt a resolution vowing to work more for the country and the members will rededicate themselves to the cause of the nation.

