Jagtial: Two-year-old son of councillor swept away in open drain

By the time they could reach the boy to pull him out of the water, he had died.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: A two-year-old boy was washed away in a drain in Raikal mandal headquarter on Wednesday.
According to sources Md Afsar, son of Raikal municipality second ward councillor Najma Khatoon, wandered out of the house and fell into the drain that was gushing following a heavy downpour. The toddler was swept away, even as horrified locals tried to save him.

By the time they could reach the boy to pull him out of the water, he had died. The body was shifted to the district hospital for postmortem examination.  Jagtial MLA M Sanjay Kumar visited the grieving family and consoled them.

