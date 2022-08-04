Home States Telangana

Revanth’s jibe at Rajagopal misdirected, should apologise: Congress MP

Speaking to the media, Ven-kat Reddy took strong exception to the language used by Revanth during his press conference in Delhi on Tuesday where he slammed Rajagopal.

Published: 04th August 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after his brother and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress, the party’s star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday demanded an apology from TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for his “unsavoury remarks”.

Speaking to the media, Venkat Reddy took strong exception to the language used by Revanth during his press conference in Delhi on Tuesday where he slammed Rajagopal. Revanth had used words like “Meeku and Meeru” (roughly translated as ‘to you people’) which could refer to both the Komatireddy brothers.

“You are claiming Komatireddy to be a brand and owe your brand image to the Congress as you claim it. If Congress had not supported you, you wouldn’t be able to work even in a brandy shop,” Revanth had fumed.

However, Venkat Reddy construed the word “Meeku or Meeru” (you and your) was aimed at him and his brother as well. He said that he was pained by Revanth’s remarks.“Revanth should have slammed Rajagopal alone. Why did he include me by saying ‘Meeru’? He insulted me,” the MP said.

He said that he wouldn’t keep quiet if the TPCC chief utters one more word against him. “To gauge the brand image, one should look at how many corporators were elected in Malkajgiri and Bhongir,” Venkat Reddy said. He added that he was a steadfast Congress karyakarta.

