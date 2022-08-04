Telangana HC turns letter on advocate murder into PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Committee of the Telangana High Court has taken suo moto cognisance of a letter written by the Telangana High Court Advocates Association regarding the brutal murder of senior advocate M Malla Reddy.

The letter, written by Association president V Raghunath, said the advocates have faced utmost violence while carrying out their professional duties, as exemplified by the brutal murder of the senior advocate and member of the Warangal Bar Association by some miscreants in Mulugu districts on August 1.The letter said the murder left the entire advocates fraternity in fear, and there was a certain apprehension that these attacks will not stop unless a proper deterrence and redressal mechanism is developed to safeguard the fraternity.

The State of Telangana, represented by its Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Home Department, DGP, Superintendent of Police, Mulugu District, ASP, Mulugu, SHO, Mulugu PS, and Secretary, Law and Legislative Affairs, were named as the respondents in the suo moto PIL. The PIL may be listed for hearing in a day or two.

