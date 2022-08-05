Home States Telangana

10-12 TRS MLAs to resign, claims Bandi Sanjay

Sanjay toured Mugdhampally and Pedda Palugu Thanda during the day.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

A woman clicks a selfie with BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Bhongir on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday made a sensational claim that 10-12 TRS MLAs are ready to submit their resignations and that not just in Munugode, byelections will be held in more Assembly constituencies soon.  

Interacting with mediapersons during a chit-chat on the outskirts of Bhongir town on the third day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Thursday, Sanjay Kumar said that the said MLAs met in secret recently and had discussed about how there was a serious opposition among the people towards Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family, which could damage their winning prospects if they contested on the face value of the Chief Minister in the next elections.

Going by various survey reports, Sanjay claimed that BJP could win 62 MLA seats if elections were held now, by gaining a vote share anywhere between 40 and 53 per cent.Appreciating Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for consistently fighting against the ruling party since the beginning, he recalled how Reddy had in the past appreciated the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that BJP will welcome any leader who believed in BJP’s ideology and the Prime Minister’s leadership into the party’s fold.

He also said that he had reliable information that the State government was taking steps to privatise the TSRTC and put the properties of the corporation in the hands of those close to the Chief Minister’s family, and other private players.Sanjay toured Mugdhampally and Pedda Palugu Thanda during the day.

