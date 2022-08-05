Deepika Reddy takes charge as Telangana cultural centre head

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deepika Reddy, accomplished Kuchipudi dancer and National Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee took charge as Chairperson of the Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi at Ravindra Bharati Kalabhavan on Thursday.She was appointed as Chairperson under the division of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture on July 25 by the State government.After the officiation, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development as well as Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, felicitated Deepika Reddy in his department office at Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan Secretariat.

HYDERABAD: Deepika Reddy, accomplished Kuchipudi dancer and National Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee took charge as Chairperson of the Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi at Ravindra Bharati Kalabhavan on Thursday.She was appointed as Chairperson under the division of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture on July 25 by the State government.After the officiation, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development as well as Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, felicitated Deepika Reddy in his department office at Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan Secretariat.