Deepika Reddy takes charge as Telangana cultural centre head

HYDERABAD: Deepika Reddy, accomplished Kuchipudi dancer and National Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee took charge as Chairperson of the Telangana Sangeetha Nataka Akademi at Ravindra Bharati Kalabhavan on Thursday.She was appointed as Chairperson under the division of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture on July 25 by the State government.After the officiation, Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development as well as Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, felicitated Deepika Reddy in his department office at Burgula Rama Krishna Rao Bhavan Secretariat.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
WB school jobs scam: Partha, Arpita sent to judicial custody till August 18
India, Pakistan should resolve Kashmir issue peacefully through talks: Chinese Foreign Ministry
Storm over tea-cup: Nepal concerned about possible Indian levies on its tea
'Democracy is dead in India': Congress leaders choose black outfits to protest against price rise
RBI retains inflation outlook at 6.7% for FY 23
Govt issued 105 blocking orders to social media firms under new IT rules