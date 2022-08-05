Home States Telangana

Karimnagar Rural hostels found wanting on several fronts

The report said that sanitation needed to be improved in these residential schools, especially in the kitchen and washroom areas.

File photo of students taking lunch in a ST/SC hostel | Express

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Revenue and mandal officials, who conducted surprise inspections of minority, BC, SC residential hostels in Karimnagar Rural segment, were left shocked at the state of affairs in these institutions, according to a report they submitted to the welfare department on Thursday.The officials had inspected the hostels and interacted with students a few days ago.

At Nagnoor BC Welfare Hostel, the inspection team found pests in the uncooked rice. According to sources, the team advised the hostel cook to avoid any contamination by thoroughly washing and cleaning the rice before cooking it. Similarly, they inspected Telangana Minority Residential Welfare Schools at Mokdumpur, Irukulla, and Bommakal as well as the MJPTSWRS at Kothapalli.  

The report said that sanitation needed to be improved in these residential schools, especially in the kitchen and washroom areas. “In some hostels, we found deviations in the menu and questioned the wardens,” said Karimnagar Rural tahsildar M Venkat Reddy. The team of mandal and revenue officials also found that the hostels were falling behind on the academic side with the syllabus remaining incomplete. The team also found several anomalies in the hostel registers.

The report comes in the wake of some hostel students falling ill due to contamination of food.District administration directed the authorities to inspect and submit the report. According to sources, the second phase of surprise inspections would be conducted a few days later to check if there have been any improvements made.

