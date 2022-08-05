Koushik Reddy, Gellu Srinivas lay claim to Huzurabad seat

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Ahead of the scheduled debate between BJP MLA Eatala Rajender and TRS MLC Padi Koushik Reddy in Huzurabad in Karimanagar district on Friday, cracks have emerged in the pink party.

Gellu Srinivas, who was the TRS candidate against Rajender for the bypoll held in October 2021, announced that he would be the MLA candidate in the 2023 Assembly polls, but Koushik, had earlier, already challenged the BJP legislator to contest against him from Huzurabad. This has a created a rift between the followers of both leaders.

