Meanwhile, in Telangana HC...

By Express News Service

HC says manual scavengers are most marginalised

The long-pending PIL regarding the survey, identification, and rehabilitation of labourers engaged in manual scavenging and cleaning of sewage drains was heard by the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Vijay Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday.

Counsel for petitioners claimed that the Telangana government has not yet started the survey yet. She also cited the GHMC’s position that only workers who passed away while clearing drains in public spaces would receive compensation as opposed to those who did so at the request of private parties and that the State was not responsible for making restitution.

Counsel cited rulings of the Supreme Court and several High Courts that ordered municipal corporations and panchayats to conduct surveys in the cities and districts for the identification and the enumeration of sewerage workers in order to qualify them for rehabilitation.

The bench noted that the most marginalised and poor members of our society are manual scavengers. The surveys and identification is required to be done in accordance with the Act and the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Safai Karmachari Andolan case, the bench said.

MLA’s citizenship case hearing adjourned

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the The Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on a writ filed by Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh to next Monday. The MLA had moved the High Court urging it to overturn an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs declaring that he is “not a citizen of India” on the grounds that he possessed German citizenship.The case was deferred for further hearing after Ramesh’s attorney, Y Rama Rao, notified the court that the MLA had been granted citizenship in compliance with Section 10.3 of the Citizenship Act.

