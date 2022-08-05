Home States Telangana

Meanwhile, in Telangana HC...

The bench noted that the most marginalised and poor members of our society are manual scavengers.

Published: 05th August 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HC says manual scavengers are most marginalised

The long-pending PIL regarding the survey, identification, and rehabilitation of labourers engaged in manual scavenging and cleaning of sewage drains was heard by the bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Vijay Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday.

Counsel for petitioners claimed that the Telangana government has not yet started the survey yet. She also cited the GHMC’s position that only workers who passed away while clearing drains in public spaces would receive compensation as opposed to those who did so at the request of private parties and that the State was not responsible for making restitution.

Counsel cited rulings of the Supreme Court and several High Courts that ordered municipal corporations and panchayats to conduct surveys in the cities and districts for the identification and the enumeration of sewerage workers in order to qualify them for rehabilitation.

The bench noted that the most marginalised and poor members of our society are manual scavengers. The surveys and identification is required to be done in accordance with the Act and the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Safai Karmachari Andolan case, the bench said.

MLA’s citizenship case hearing adjourned

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the The Telangana High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing on a writ filed by Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh to next Monday.  The MLA had moved the High Court urging it to overturn an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs declaring that he is “not a citizen of India” on the grounds that he possessed German citizenship.The case was deferred for further hearing after Ramesh’s attorney, Y Rama Rao, notified the court that the MLA had been granted citizenship in compliance with Section 10.3 of the Citizenship Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp