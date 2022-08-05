Resolve discrepancies in Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan documents: Telangana told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Education has directed the State government to resolve discrepancies found in the documents of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).The Centre issued the direction after the State government requested release of the first instalment of Grant-in-Aid for Secondary Education (SE), Elementary Education (EE) and Teachers Education (TE) components for the current academic year.

The Centre said it has been observed that interim audits had not been conducted in 2,888 of the 32,694 schools in the State. Moreover, of the total interest of Rs 6.10 crore earned during 2021-22, the State has deposited only Rs 2 crore as Central share.

The Ministry of Education has asked the Principal Secretary of the State Education department to ensure that all interim audits be done as per the procedure and the entire Central share of the interest earned is deposited and adequate provisions are made to do so.

