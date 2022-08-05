Telangana HC grants relief to 19 VROs, refuses to suspend GO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday asked the State government to maintain status quo as an interim remedy to the Village Revenue Officers who wanted the suspension of the GO relating to redeployment of VROs in various departments in the government.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy gave the direction in a writ filed by Jarpula Ravi Kumar, VRO Gandipet mandal, and 18 other Village Revenue Officers in various departments. The court, however, was not inclined to suspend the GO 121.

The court further stated that if any Village Revenue Officer who has been redeployed desires to join the new place of posting granted by the respective district Collector, this Interim Order would not prevent them from doing so.

The Telangana government will pay wages to all VROs who have already been redeployed, and payment of salary should not be stopped. The court held that the government is permitted to redeploy the petitioners while the writ case is pending. The status quo order only applies to the 19 Village Revenue Officers who filed the writ petition.

The Chief Justice, after hearing the contentions of the counsel for the petitioner, asked the Advocate General to respond to the contentions to which AG sought time till August 8, to get instructions. The court as an interim measure directed the government to maintain the “status quo” on the redeployment of the VROs in other departments and adjourned the case till August 8.

