Telangana police step into the future with iconic ICCC

Priya Rathnam By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Police Commissionerate and Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) at Road number 12 in the Banjara Hills area. The building, sprawling over nearly 6.5 lakh square feet, is an architectural marvel comprising five twenty-storey towers (A, B, C, D & E) interconnected with a skywalk and a helipad on tower A. The building will provide the police with a bird’s-eye view of the State.

“It is a proud moment for the Telangana as the iconic structure will cater to all the safety needs of the citizens,” the CM said. “The ICCC has been established to mordernise the police infrastructure and to make the force future ready.”Tower A, the tallest of all, houses the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate. All staff officers of the special branch, IT, administration, finance, cyber wing, etc, will function from this tower.

The ICCC inside tower E will act as a nerve centre for operations and disaster management. The ICCC is envisaged to aggregate information across multiple applications, CCTVs and traffic and provide actionable information with appropriate visualisation.

The State Data Centre in this building is the critical and sophisticated IT infra that handles all the operations of the ICCC components. The inauguration event was also attended by Ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Prashanth Reddy, TRS Parliamentary Party leader Keshava Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi, Former Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy.

Stating that establishment of the ICCC was an important milestone, DGP M Mahender Reddy said, “The CM’s concept of safety and security has now translated into ICCC. The society will now be safer as the police will work more effectively, promising the answers to the public.”

He added that over the past eight years, an ecosystem has developed in the State that welcomes global population and opens global platforms. “These resources will always remind the police to invest their best efforts for the public,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad City Commissioner CV Anand said, “KCR has been giving utmost importance to the State police force since he took charge as a CM. Expenses of the police department, advanced police infrastructure and technology-driven policing is becoming a reality under his leadership.”

