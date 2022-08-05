Home States Telangana

Telangana police step into the future with iconic ICCC

The ICCC inside tower E will act as a nerve centre for operations and disaster management.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

DGP M Mahender Reddy explains the functioning of the ICCC to CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during its inauguration on Monday

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Police Commissionerate and Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) at Road number 12 in the Banjara Hills area. The building, sprawling over nearly 6.5 lakh square feet, is an architectural marvel comprising five twenty-storey towers (A, B, C, D & E) interconnected with a skywalk and a helipad on tower A. The building will provide the police with a bird’s-eye view of the State.

“It is a proud moment for the Telangana as the iconic structure will cater to all the safety needs of the citizens,” the CM said. “The ICCC has been established to mordernise the police infrastructure and to make the force future ready.”Tower A, the tallest of all, houses the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate. All staff officers of the special branch, IT, administration, finance, cyber wing, etc, will function from this tower.

The ICCC inside tower E will act as a nerve centre for operations and disaster management. The ICCC is envisaged to aggregate information across multiple applications, CCTVs and traffic and provide actionable information with appropriate visualisation.

The State Data Centre in this building is the critical and sophisticated IT infra that handles all the operations of the ICCC components. The inauguration event was also attended by Ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Prashanth Reddy, TRS Parliamentary Party leader Keshava Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Laxmi, Former Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and DGP M Mahender Reddy.

Stating that establishment of the ICCC was an important milestone, DGP M Mahender Reddy said, “The CM’s concept of safety and security has now translated into ICCC. The society will now be safer as the police  will work more effectively, promising the answers to the public.”

He added that over the past eight years, an ecosystem has developed in the State that welcomes global population and opens global platforms. “These resources will always remind the police to invest their best efforts for the public,” he said.  

Speaking on the occasion, Hyderabad City Commissioner CV Anand said, “KCR has been giving utmost importance to the State police force since he took charge as a CM. Expenses of the police department, advanced police infrastructure and technology-driven policing is becoming a reality under his leadership.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao ICCC
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp