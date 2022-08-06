Clean you said? BJP chief Bandi dares Telangana CM KCR to drink Musi river water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday said that the Musi river has become “poisonous” due to industrial pollution and has rendered uninhabitable all the villages it passes through. He was speaking at a mass contact programme (Rachabanda) held at Peddharavulapally village in Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency during the fourth day of his padayatra.

Sanjay met residents in the Musi catchment area who narrated their woes to him. Some farmers informed him that they had no alternate sources of water for irrigation. Sanjay collected a bottle of water to send it to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He said that the water has been frothing, and asked the Chief Minister to drink and prove whether the Musi has been cleaned.

“KCR promised to make the Musi river and Hussainsagar water as fresh as coconut water. We demand that he drink this water and prove how it clean it is,” he said. “The TRS government is cheating people by claiming to spend hundreds of crores for cleaning & beautification of Musi, but the ground reality is horrible,” Sanjay tweeted. Meanwhile, as soon as Dasoju Sravan resigned, Sanjay welcomed into the party. He also spoke to BJP leaders to confirm the date of Rajagopal Reddy’s induction.

