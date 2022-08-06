Home States Telangana

'Consider release of prisoner serving life term': HC to Telangana

Telangana HC

Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued a direction to the Principal Secretary, Prisons, to consider the plea of the petitioner SK Zakaria for his release from jail where he is serving a life sentence. Zakaria was given a life sentence for the murder of one MA Khadeer, former deputy secretary of the AP State Waqf Board.

The plea was submitted by his son Rasheed. Justice Kanneganti Lalitha overturned the rejection notice issued by the Principal Secretary, Prisons, and ordered that relevant orders for its consideration be given within three weeks of the date of receipt of a copy of this decision.

The Principal Secretary was told to consider the Supreme Court judgment as well as the judge’s findings in the earlier petition for his release that “the petitioner has not committed the murder of a public official on duty”.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the petitioner’s father’s plea was rejected by a judgment on October 17, 2003, and the person has been in jail ever since. The attorney added that the petitioner’s father’s behaviour in custody was excellent.

