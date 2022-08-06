Home States Telangana

FEMA violations: Praveen Chikoti’s WhatsApp chats lead ED to four top Telangana leaders

While Praveen has maintained that he has nothing to hide and is business all legal, the ED is going through his answers to know if money had been moved out of India.

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources are to be believed, a closer look at the WhatsApp chats of Praveen Chikoti, who is being questioned over alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations, has set the sleuths on the track of four political leaders from the State.

The sources said that ED officials are waiting for the green signal from New Delhi before they reveal the names of these four leaders, but have already sent notices to them to appear for questioning. If true, the sources would have confirmed what has been rumoured from the day the ED conducted raids -- that some top politicians of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are believed to have helped Praveen keep the dealings of the gambling syndicate under wraps.

On Friday, ED sleuths grilled Praveen at their office in Basheerbagh for the fourth straight day. After emerging from the office of the ED, Praveen said he had answered all the questions that the officials had posed to him and that there was nothing wrong or illegal in conducting tours for those who want to gamble at casinos where the activity is legal.

He said he would reveal the details of the information that he had given to the ED sleuths after they wrap up their investigation. The ED sleuths had raided Praveen’s residences from where they collected incriminating evidence which they used while framing their questions. While Praveen has maintained that he has nothing to hide and is business all legal, the ED is going through his answers to know if money had been moved out of India.

