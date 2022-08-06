Home States Telangana

I’m being compelled to resign: Telangana MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Addressing a press conference, Venkat Reddy said that Revanth’s deliberately conducted his meeting at Munugode knowingly that the former was selected in the draw to raise an issue in Lok Sabha.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC star campaigner Komatireddy Venkat Reddy lashed out at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy stating that he had made a “blunder” by inducting Telangana Inti Party chief Dr Cheruku Sudhakar. Venkat Reddy’s grouse is that Sudhakar is related to former Bhongir MP Boora Narsaiah Goud and had worked against his interests in the last elections.  

Venkat Reddy said that the Congress State leadership was compelling him to leave the party. Addressing a press conference, Venkat Reddy said that Revanth’s deliberately conducted his meeting at Munugode knowing fully well that the former was selected in the draw to raise an issue in Lok Sabha under Rule 377.

“Why did they organise a meeting even before Rajagopal submitted his resignation? In the case of the Huzurabad byelection, Congress narrowed down the candidate on the last day of nominations. There too, they fielded a candidate from the CM’s community to benefit the BJP,” he said.

