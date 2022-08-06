Osmania University confers honorary doctorate on CJI NV Ramana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday has conferred an honorary doctorate for his attainments and immense contribution in the field of law in the 82nd convocation of Osmania University (OU) here. Speaking on the occasion, the CJI said it was high time for all institutions to introduce a subject on the basic ideas of the Indian Constitution and governance, irrespective of the stream of learning.“The ideas of the Constitution need to be simplified for everyone’s understanding and empowerment,” he added. CJI NV Ramana interacts with OU Chancellor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan“Another aspect that is key to the sustenance of our democracy is honouring our plurality. Instead of fostering the feeling of ‘othering’, our education should lead us where we can nurture diversity,” he said. Touching on globalisation, the CJI said it’s emerging as a threat to local cultural symbols and identities. “Social media, television and pop culture glamourise a particular way of life and sadly we are blindly aping the same. Instead of celebrating our distinct heritage and culture, we are allowing our rich identities to be blurred,” he said, adding that the present generation is gradually losing sight of it. So far, the OU has awarded 47 honorary doctorates including 21 in law, 12 in literature and six in science. NV Ramana received the ‘honoris causa’ i.e. doctorate in law this year. As clarified by OU Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder, only those candidates who had passed the examinations between October 2021 and July 2022 were eligible to receive their PhD degree and gold medals at this convocation.