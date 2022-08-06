Home States Telangana

Telangana: Deputy EC discusses poll measures, Aadhaar-voter ID linkage process with CEO

Vyas inspected the ongoing processes, response mechanism and other aspects of election management with the State team and suggested best practices to implement.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deputy Election Commissioner Nitish Kumar Vyas met Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj on Friday and discussed the ongoing voter card and Aadhaar linkages, modified forms for electoral enrollment, Special Summary Revision (SSR) and other issues relating to preparedness for the ensuing events during the calendar year.

Vyas inspected the ongoing processes, response mechanism and other aspects of election management with the State team and suggested best practices to implement. He was also apprised of the process followed in the elimination of photo similar entries (PSEs) in Telangana. About 10 lakh photo similar entries were deleted. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar also attended the review meeting.

