Telangana man gets three different power bills for same month

KARIMNAGAR: Confusion reigns supreme in the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL), at least when it comes to billing power consumers. Ghanshyam Ojha, a Karimnagar-based social activist, took to social media on Friday to make known his angst at the TSNPDCL’s erratic billing system. Ojha said that he was shown three different amounts for the same bill, and suspected that this was a result of an attempt to collect higher charges.

Tagging the Prime Minister’s Office and the Chief Minister’s Office, Ojha said that he received a printed bill of Rs 5,600. When he tried paying it online, the due amount shown was Rs 10,347. Perplexed, he approached TSNPDCL authorities and when they logged onto the office computer to verify, the due amount shown was Rs 3,501.“Innocent consumers are suffering due to these erratic bills,” Ojha said, appealing to TSNPDCL officials to take stern action against officers responsible for the confusion.

