Telangana: TRS ignoring BCs and lower castes, says Murali Yadav

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Former president of TRS erstwhile Medak district unit and Narsapur Municipal Chairman Murali Yadav has slammed the TRS for not recognising weaker sections as it always accorded priority to upper castes. Speaking to the media on Friday, he lambasted the TRS leadership for taking into the party leaders who were responsible for the arrest of TRS workers during the Telangana movement. In contrast, those who had worked for the party and taken part in the movement were being sidelined. He alleged that a leader who contested on behalf of the Congress from Narsapur and who was defeated thrice was made the chairperson of the Women’s Commission. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had not made even one BC from the district the chairman of any corporation and all those positions went to upper castes.