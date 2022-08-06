TRS to support Margaret Alva in V-P election, Telangana CM may skip Niti Aayog’s council meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have decided to support Margaret Alva, the united Opposition’s candidate for the Vice-Presidential election. Rao is also likely to skip the Niti Aayog’s Governing Council meeting to be held on Monday. Rao on Friday directed the 16 TRS MPs to vote for Alva, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said in a statement.Later in the evening, Alva met TRS MPs at the residence of Keshava Rao in Delhi and thanked them for their support. The TRS had also supported combined opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election. Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva plants a sapling along with TRS MPs K Keshava Rao and Santhosh Kumar on Friday Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is likely to skip the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting to be held on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of preparations for the meeting, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June, which Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar attended. Rao skipped the last Governing Council meeting held in February 2021. State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar and officials represented Telangana at that meeting.