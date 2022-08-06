Home States Telangana

What’s fuelling these many exits in Telanagana Congress?

Congress veterans admit that they foresee more migrations, while Congress is receiving inflows from other parties, the migrations out of the party are more damaging. 

Published: 06th August 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress Chief and MP A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

Old-timers — be it the Komatireddy brothers, T Jayaprakash Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao or other senior leaders — have been accusing Revanth Reddy of taking unilateral decisions without consulting any of the party functionaries at any level.

A few Revanth opponents also accuse him of appropriating the party by edging out the senior leaders. They also accuse the TPCC chief of giving important positions to leaders who had migrated to the Congress from other parties.

“Revanth is not perturbed by the defections. It seems he is happy because the defections are paving the way for him to make his own team,” said a senior Congress leader. This leader wondered about the need for holding a public meeting in Munugode so early.

However, Revanth has his backers in the TPCC too. TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that those who are leaving the party are reading the script given by BJP or TRS as these parties are scared of Revanth.

Meanwhile, Congress veterans admit that they foresee more migrations. They also admit in private that while Congress is receiving inflows from other parties, the migrations out of the party are more damaging since elected representatives are leaving it. In the recent past, Jayaprakash Reddy too had said that he would make a “sensational announcement”, only to defer it.

The BJP has already claimed that it has a list of over 100 leaders from Congress and TRS ready to join it. Though this claim is being seen as a test signal, the very fact that the saffron party can make it says a lot about the situation in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Komatireddy brothers Jayaprakash Reddy Telanagana Congress Revanth Reddy Congress BJP TRS
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp