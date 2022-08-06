What’s fuelling these many exits in Telanagana Congress?

By Express News Service

Old-timers — be it the Komatireddy brothers, T Jayaprakash Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao or other senior leaders — have been accusing Revanth Reddy of taking unilateral decisions without consulting any of the party functionaries at any level.

A few Revanth opponents also accuse him of appropriating the party by edging out the senior leaders. They also accuse the TPCC chief of giving important positions to leaders who had migrated to the Congress from other parties.

“Revanth is not perturbed by the defections. It seems he is happy because the defections are paving the way for him to make his own team,” said a senior Congress leader. This leader wondered about the need for holding a public meeting in Munugode so early.

However, Revanth has his backers in the TPCC too. TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that those who are leaving the party are reading the script given by BJP or TRS as these parties are scared of Revanth.

Meanwhile, Congress veterans admit that they foresee more migrations. They also admit in private that while Congress is receiving inflows from other parties, the migrations out of the party are more damaging since elected representatives are leaving it. In the recent past, Jayaprakash Reddy too had said that he would make a “sensational announcement”, only to defer it.

The BJP has already claimed that it has a list of over 100 leaders from Congress and TRS ready to join it. Though this claim is being seen as a test signal, the very fact that the saffron party can make it says a lot about the situation in the State.

Old-timers — be it the Komatireddy brothers, T Jayaprakash Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao or other senior leaders — have been accusing Revanth Reddy of taking unilateral decisions without consulting any of the party functionaries at any level. A few Revanth opponents also accuse him of appropriating the party by edging out the senior leaders. They also accuse the TPCC chief of giving important positions to leaders who had migrated to the Congress from other parties. “Revanth is not perturbed by the defections. It seems he is happy because the defections are paving the way for him to make his own team,” said a senior Congress leader. This leader wondered about the need for holding a public meeting in Munugode so early. However, Revanth has his backers in the TPCC too. TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that those who are leaving the party are reading the script given by BJP or TRS as these parties are scared of Revanth. Meanwhile, Congress veterans admit that they foresee more migrations. They also admit in private that while Congress is receiving inflows from other parties, the migrations out of the party are more damaging since elected representatives are leaving it. In the recent past, Jayaprakash Reddy too had said that he would make a “sensational announcement”, only to defer it. The BJP has already claimed that it has a list of over 100 leaders from Congress and TRS ready to join it. Though this claim is being seen as a test signal, the very fact that the saffron party can make it says a lot about the situation in the State.