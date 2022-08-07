Attend Niti meeting, raise public issues: Revanth to KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Offering to arrange a special flight, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled for Monday. Stating that the Chief Minister’s decision of not attending the meeting was nothing but “surrendering” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader urged Rao to utilise the opportunity to question the PM on the issues faced by the people.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Revanth said: “The people have given you the power to question the Prime Minister. Will you surrender or question the Prime Minister?”.He alleged that the Chief Minister will personally benefit by not attending the meeting. “By choosing to not attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting, the Chief Minister might get relief from ED and I-T raids. But if he attends the meeting it will be beneficial to the people. The CM can question Modi on pending funds, and flood relief to Telangana,” Revanth said.

Drawing comparisons between the BJP and TRS governments, Revanth said that both were using law enforcing agencies against their political opponents.“KCR is Ekalavya, a student of Narendra Modi as he has drawn a leaf out of the PM’s book. KCR has used all arms of the government including Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Collectors, and SPs to engineer defections from the Congress,” the TPCC chief alleged

HYDERABAD: Offering to arrange a special flight, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled for Monday. Stating that the Chief Minister’s decision of not attending the meeting was nothing but “surrendering” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader urged Rao to utilise the opportunity to question the PM on the issues faced by the people. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Revanth said: “The people have given you the power to question the Prime Minister. Will you surrender or question the Prime Minister?”.He alleged that the Chief Minister will personally benefit by not attending the meeting. “By choosing to not attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting, the Chief Minister might get relief from ED and I-T raids. But if he attends the meeting it will be beneficial to the people. The CM can question Modi on pending funds, and flood relief to Telangana,” Revanth said. Drawing comparisons between the BJP and TRS governments, Revanth said that both were using law enforcing agencies against their political opponents.“KCR is Ekalavya, a student of Narendra Modi as he has drawn a leaf out of the PM’s book. KCR has used all arms of the government including Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Collectors, and SPs to engineer defections from the Congress,” the TPCC chief alleged