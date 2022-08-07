Home States Telangana

Attend Niti meeting, raise public issues: Revanth to KCR

TPCC prez offers to arrange a special flight, terms CM’s decision as one of ‘surrender’

Published: 07th August 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Offering to arrange a special flight, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled for Monday. Stating that the Chief Minister’s decision of not attending the meeting was nothing but “surrendering” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader urged Rao to utilise the opportunity to question the PM on the issues faced by the people.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, Revanth said: “The people have given you the power to question the Prime Minister. Will you surrender or question the Prime Minister?”.He alleged that the Chief Minister will personally benefit by not attending the meeting. “By choosing to not attend the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting, the Chief Minister might get relief from ED and I-T raids. But if he attends the meeting it will be beneficial to the people. The CM can question Modi on pending funds, and flood relief to Telangana,” Revanth said.

Drawing comparisons between the BJP and TRS governments, Revanth said that both were using law enforcing agencies against their political opponents.“KCR is Ekalavya,  a student of Narendra Modi as he has drawn a leaf out of the PM’s book. KCR has used all arms of the government including Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Collectors, and SPs to engineer defections from the Congress,” the TPCC chief alleged

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy NITI Aayog Congress K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp