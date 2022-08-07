Mulugu: Four held for advocate’s murder, hitmen still at large

By Express News Service

MULUGUL: Mulugu Police on Saturday arrested four persons for the murder of advocate M Malla Reddy on the outskirts of Pandikuta village on NH-163 in Mulugu district on August 1.The quartet is believed to be the main conspirators behind the brutal murder of the advocate, while the hired killers who carried out the deed are still on the run.

The arrested accused were identified as Ginela Ravindar, a resident of Gandhinagar in Narsampet, Pindi Ravi Yadav and Vancha Rammohan Reddy from Hanamkonda, and Tadaka Ramesh of Narakkapet village of Warangal.Mulugu district Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh G Patil said that Ravinder, Ravi Yadav and Rammohan Reddy had disputes over land with the Malla Reddy for years and finally decided to eliminate the advocate.

They approached Tadaka Ramesh who contacted five assassins to execute the murder plan. These five hired assassins carried out the murder on August 1, the SP said.He said that all of these hired assassins have been identified and special teams have formed to apprehend them.The SP said that land-related disputes should be resolved through court and the revenue department and if one takes the law into their hands, he or she would definitely face the consequences.

