Narsampet civic body chief in soup for ordering councillors to attend MLA’s birthday celebrations

The typed order was signed by Venkata Swamy and sent to the councillors, who were understandably shocked.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a shocking display of sycophancy, Narsampet Municipality Commissioner Naini Venkata Swamy issued a notice (order) to the councillors stating that the Council chairperson G Rajini Kishan has decided to celebrate the birthday of Narsampet MLA Peddireddy Sudharshan Reddy and directed them to gather in the Council Hall at 9 am on Monday to take part in the celebrations.

The typed order was signed by Venkata Swamy and sent to the councillors, who were understandably shocked. Some of them posted the order on social media and soon enough, it went viral. The comments from citizens that followed were mocking, derisive and critical. Some expressed shock and anger at the officer for his obvious attempt to kowtow to a public representative.

Soon enough, word reached the MLA who telephoned Venkata Swamy and told him to withdraw the order. Sudharshan Reddy also told him that it was not proper to celebrate his birthday without his knowledge.
The MLA reportedly said to the Commissioner: “Do not ever repeat such a mistake. I’m not interested in celebrating my birthday and do not come to my residence for any celebrations”.

