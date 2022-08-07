Home States Telangana

Telangana HC expresses anguish over authorities not filing counter for six years

The trial was suspended till August 25.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a plea filed by an Advocate Mamidi Venumadhav seeking direction to implement the GO and memos issued by the Revenue & Excise Department for the establishment of drug de-addiction centres and campaign to educate the masses about the ill effects of consumption of government selling liquor and the inaction lethargy of the responsible authorities, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court expressed deep anguish on the authorities concerned for not filing its counter for the last six years.

Medical and Health Principal Secretary, Director of Public Health and Director of Medical Education should appear before the court and give an explanation on why the authorities failed to file a counter, by August 25, he said. The trial was suspended till August 25.

