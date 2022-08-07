This is just trailer, many more to join BJP: Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Announcing that several leaders from other parties were going to join the BJP soon, party’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh said that Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan joining them was just a trailer.

Sravan, along with BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, met Chugh in New Delhi on Saturday and held discussions on the prevailing political situation in the State.Addressing the media, Chugh described Sravan as an old friend from ABVP who was raised on the soil of RSS. Clarifying that the meeting was just a courtesy call by Sravan on preparing people for the “fight against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule”, he said that an official announcement on Sravan joining BJP will be made on Sunday.

On the allegation of Congress leaders that Rajgopal Reddy was joining BJP to protect his contract works, Chugh said that BJP didn’t have a culture of give and take unlike the Congress and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sanjay said that Rajgopal Reddy has never kept his profession a secret, questioned why leaders like Reddy and Sravan were finding it difficult to continue in Congress. “Those who severely criticised Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have become leaders of that party. Then what’s wrong if Rajgopal Reddy joins BJP,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and party’s ‘Joinings Committee’ chairperson Eatala Rajender disclosed that 10-15 prominent individuals including retired IAS and IPS officers, businessmen and leaders from other parties would join the BJP by August 21, the day when Rajgopal Reddy will join the saffron party in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

