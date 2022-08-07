Home States Telangana

TPCC issues notice to Addanki Dayakar for making objectionable comment on Komatireddy

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that Rajagopal Reddy acted as a footsoldier of the BJP while continuing in Congress for the last three years.

Published: 07th August 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Addanki Dayakar. ( Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The objectionable comments made by Congress leader Addanki Dayakar on Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy triggered a heated discussion in Congress circles. By Saturday evening, the TPCC disciplinary committee had received several objections from its leaders, following which the party issued a show-cause notice to Dayakar.

During a presser, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy also said that the Congress will not endorse the usage of objectionable language even against political rivals.Responding to the controversy, Dayakar said that he is ready to tender an unconditional apology to Venkat Reddy. He also said that he would meet Venkat Reddy in person. Meanwhile, many Congress leaders hit out at Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and Dasoju Sravan.

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that Rajagopal Reddy acted as a footsoldier of the BJP while continuing in Congress for the last three years. “It was due to people like Rajagopal Reddy that the values in politics are descending to new depths,” he said. Slamming Sravan for his accusations, Eravarthi Anil and Rohit Reddy said Sravan attacked  the Praja Rajyam when he left. He said that the Congress party has given utmost importance to Sravan among the BC leaders.

