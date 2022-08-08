Demands of students genuine, need to be resolved quickly: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajanat IIIT-Basara

By Express News Service

BASARA / NIZAMABAD: Stating that she had come to lend moral support to the students, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that the demands of the students of IIIT-Basara were genuine and needed to be resolved in a time-bound manner.

The Governor reached Basara at 7 am where she was received by Additional Collector P Rambabu, RGUKT Pro Vice-Chancellor V Venkataramana, Director Satish Kumar and others. Collector Mushraff Ali Faruqui and SP Ch Praveen Kum-ar had taken leave for the day. Tamilisai proceeded to the Basara temple and after offering prayers to the presiding deity, she reached the campus. Tamilisai then had breakfast with the students in the hostel mess and then visited both the girls’ and boys’ dormitories and canteens, inspected each room and enquired from the students about their well-being.

Addressing the media in front of the campus gate as the press was not allowed inside, Tamilisai said that the demands of the students were genuine. She revealed that the students brought to her notice that they were facing problems due to the restrictions introduced recently by the police.

“Most of the students told me that they come from a weak background and hoped for a bright future. They have not been given laptops since 2017. They need to be provided hygienic food; there is a shortage of faculty and books in the library,” the Governor said.

Stating that since around 8,500 students study in the varsity and there are bound to be problems, Tamilisai said that her comments should be seen as constructive criticism and there was no ulterior motive attached. She said that the Vice Chancellor recently took charge and needed time to resolve all the problems. She then proceeded to the Telangana University campus in Nizamabad where she interacted with the faculty, non-teaching staff and students.

