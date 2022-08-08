Home States Telangana

Doctor ordered to pay Rs 16.7 lakh fine for negligence in surgery 

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Sangareddy, has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on a gynaecologist in Jogipet for negligence during a Hysterectomy operation.

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Sangareddy, has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on a gynaecologist in Jogipet for negligence during a Hysterectomy operation. The Commission also directed the gynaecologist to refund Rs 16.7 lakh, with 9 per cent interest, which was incurred for the treatment of the complainant after the initial surgery.

According to the complainant Velpula Jayamma (43), a resident of Pyararam village of Medak district, she got admitted into the New Sri Sai Balaji Multi Specialty Hospital, being run by the gynaecologist Dr Pulugu Veena on January 29, 2021, with severe abdomen pain. Despite undergoing the surgery there, her condition did not improve.

