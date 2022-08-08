Electricity Amendment Bill: Blackout likely in Telangana today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the nation-wide strike against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, the State electricity employees too will strike work on Monday.

The Bill is likely to be introduced in the Parliament on Monday. According to Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TSPEJAC) chairman G Saibabu and convenor P Rathnakar Rao, the electricity employee will be organising a Maha Dhana in the city.

The employees said if the Bill is introduced, they would stop power supply to the houses of BJP leaders.

