At the unveiling of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu logo, a senior functionary left his seat and returned half-an-hour later. His excuse: a full bladder. The gentleman that he is, KK patiently waited for his return to begin the proceedings.

KK’s ‘freedom struggle’!

The beautifully crafted but simple logo of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu — Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Independence Day celebrations in opposition to the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav — was released the other day. Presiding over the function was octogenarian and TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, chairman of the Vajrotsavalu Committee. He was at the venue 10 minutes earlier than the scheduled time of 12.15 pm. When he was about to release the logo, a senior functionary and a member on the panel, left his seat and returned half-an-hour later. His excuse: a full bladder. The gentleman that he is, KK patiently waited for his return to begin the proceedings. The etiquette bible dictates that you be prepared with an empty bladder before an event. Well, certain things are beyond control though. But this wasn’t the only test of KK’s patience. A senior person attached to the CMO slipped out soon after the inaugural leaving KK to field a volley of queries from the ever inquisitive scribes. Sources tell us the festival panel members and some babus are giving KK a headache prompting him to question their intent. For instance, one member leaked info on the Vajrotsavalu without his knowledge. Paapam, KK sought an explanation only to get an “unconvincing” reply.

Cong’s Telugu Tammullu

If the grapevine is to be believed, former minister and senior TRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao is all set to defect to the Congress. His old pal and PCC chief Revanth Reddy seems to have rolled out the red carpet for him. Sources close to Nageswara Rao tell us he has been unhappy with the pink party leadership for a long time as he hasn’t been “accommodated” anywhere after his electoral loss in Palair constituency. Nageswara Rao and Revanth had earlier worked together in the Telugu Desam Party. His switch hit may make the “original true blue” Congressmen see red. After all, the recent turncoats have already upped the ante against Revanth for allegedly seeking to bring in his erstwhile yellow party friends. An insider tells us to expect more dispirited Telugu Desam, current and former leaders, to join the Congress ranks. Question is, are there any more Babu garu’s tammullu still floating around in Telangana?

A ‘spy’cy rivalry

Karimnagar’s former mayor S Ravinder Singh was recently summoned to Delhi all of a sudden when TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao flew to the national capital. Ravinder was of course over the moon and on the flight. Speculation began on the reasons for the unexpected call from the boss. Would he be made a representative in Delhi? Would he be asked to help in some way for the proposed BRS -- the national party of KCR? None can read KCR’s mind. But one group was itching for info. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao’s camp is reportedly making enquiries to know the secret. It is well known that Sunil Rao and Ravinder camps are not exactly on good terms to put it mildly. Sources say they even have secret agents in each other’s camp! Maybe they should hire Gudachari 116 too to know KCR’s plans.

High fidelity

Sangareddy MLA and Congress working president Jayaprakash Reddy is quite a character. Notwithstanding his outbursts, he is one man in Congress who endears himself to many including his opponents, a mass leader who can boast of a good following in his constituency. Some of his followers may have deserted him to join the TRS at the time of municipal polls. However, the talk of the town is their hearts still beat for Reddy. His sympathisers are said to be even in the BJP. Of late, there is a rumour doing the rounds that Reddy’s loyalists in the TRS are ready to come home. Former MLA and TRS district president Chinta Prabhakar too doubts whether they will leave him in the lurch. In public, it appears all hunky dory but, it is an open secret that he does not trust them. Trust but verify is his mantra these days.

Anjaana

State police chief M Mahender Reddy is going to hang up his boots. The news was conveyed by none other than Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the inauguration of the State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre. At his eloquent and charming best, KCR told him he would like to use his services after retirement too. We will leave aside what the DGP thought of it. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand was cheerful as the Chief Minister made him occupy the gaddi of the Eagle’s Eye of Telangana. Basking in the glory of the moment, Anand was all smiles and the DGP bit must have made him even more Aanand. It is believed that he is among the top contenders to succeed Mahender Reddy this December when the latter retires. The other being, Director General of the ACB Anjani Kumar. Who will have the blessings of the boss is anybody’s guess. Hope is ever blest in human breast. Both officers can be optimistic.

